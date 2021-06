The following parks posted to their social media today that they would no longer be taking advance reservations to visit, starting this Saturday:. Advance reservations may still be required for special events and experiences, such as the Wild Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure. In addition, the parks said that they would no longer be requiring masks for vaccinated guests and employees, in coordination with the new CDC guidance. The parks said that they would "continue to recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals."