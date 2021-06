B.C. health officials, ministers and the premier are scheduled to reveal the details of the province’s second step of the restart plan on Monday (June 14) morning. The province has been in Step 1 since May 25 and needed 65 per cent first dose vaccination coverage to enter Step 2 as scheduled on June 15. As of Friday, more than 75 per cent of adults in B.C. have received their first dose, with the percentage standing at 73.1 per cent for those 12 and older. B.C. is expected to receive a further 1.62 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the coming two weeks and the gap between first and second shots has been halved form 16 to eight weeks.