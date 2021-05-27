Columbia Valley Origins: Haru Watanabe
This right here is the maiden voyage for my Columbia Valley Origins column. The idea is to spotlight individuals in the Columbia Valley who’ve moved here from different countries. Questions asked will include: How, why and when did you arrive? What do you love about living here? What is your occupation, and what are your hobbies? If you know of anyone who would like to be profiled, send me an email: James@columbiavalleypioneer.com.www.columbiavalleypioneer.com