Years ago, Armen and Armine moved from the Republic of Armenia to the Kashatagh region of the Artsakh Republic in search of a better life, but due to the war that resumed in 2020, the family returned to Armenia today, to the Argel community of the Kotayk region. Unable to take anything, except for a few clothes and documents, Armen and Armine left, convinced that they would return and find their homes unharmed. According to Armine, not only the property created over the years was left in Ishkhanadzor, but also the dreams of building faith and the future. Mr. Robert, who live in the United States, visited Argel, where Armen and Armine live with their five future soldiers. Our guest from abroad did not come empty-handed. He had prepared gifts for adults and children. The family applied to various institutions to provide food for the five children. Mr. Robert had solved this issue.