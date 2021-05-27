15 Great Road Trips in America

Animal Therapy for me is a THING. I like to snuggle at home with my favorite fur babies, but I also find myself re-centered after a trip to a zoo or aquarium, being able to observe animals of all sizes just being. Two of my favorite places for Animal Therapy are the Minnesota Zoo and SEA LIFE at Mall of America, both of which I missed terribly during COVID restrictions. When I was asked what I wanted to do for Mother’s Day this year, I knew exactly what I wanted: Animal Therapy: Ocean-style! We hit the road and made the short trip to SEA LIFE at Mall of America, and I recommend you consider doing the same.