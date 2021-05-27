Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

15 Great Road Trips in America

By The Planet D
theplanetD
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave and I love road trips, we’ve taken them all drives around the world. In fact, when lock down is over, we’re planning on hitting the road again in our new Ford Bronco to take a road trip across America. In our 30 years together, we’ve driven a lot of the United States. It is a huge country and it would take a lifetime to see it all, but we have put quite a dent in the backroads of America and here are some of the best road trips in the US that everyone should drive.

theplanetd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trips#United States#San Francisco#State Parks#Ford#Big Sur Road Trip#American Road Trip#California Coast Highway#Pacific Coast Highway#Drive#Beautiful Beaches#Wine Country#Historic Monuments#National Wildlife Refuges#Monterey#Guide#Carmel#Love#Santa Barbara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Traveldrivinvibin.com

The Interstate 10 Road Trip Guide

By Kyle & Olivia Brady | Founders of Drivin' & Vibin' | We use affiliate links and may receive a small commission on purchases. Are you ready for a road trip on Interstate 10? This popular road certainly has its share of attractions and great pit stops. In fact, it’s one of the main thoroughfares across America.
Travelwliw.org

Plan For Your Great National Park Trip

With the COVID-19 pandemic apparently coming to a close, many Americans are preparing for a no-holds-barred summer filled with many activities that the coronavirus has outlawed for more than a year. Here are some tips from the National Park Service to help visitors make the most their trip. Plan Your...
LifestyleFox 59

Road trip essentials 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether it’s a short two-day trip or a multi-week vacation, embarking on a summer road trip is a fantastic way to see and experience unique areas often overlooked when traveling by plane. You’ll have the freedom and flexibility to go where you want when you want, making it a viable vacation option for most budgets.
Colorado StateGazette

An epic summer road trip around Colorado

While most head west to find adventure in Colorado, there are plenty of spots to explore from south to north along the Interstate 25 corridor. Spend an epic summer day or weekend following this Front Range itinerary that never veers more than 10 miles from I-25. Get started in southern...
Posted by
Rock a Little Travel

5 Places to See on a Florida Road Trip

If you're looking for a sunny, beachy summer vacation idea this year, look no further than a Florida road trip. Florida is jam packed with white sandy beaches and beautiful weather. During the warm summer months you'll have no shortage of pretty places to cool off or simply enjoy the sunshine.
LifestylePosted by
E! News

5 Great Girls' Trip Resorts to Book ASAP

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Your girl gang is your fam for life, your ride or dies. You'd be nowhere...
Carmel-by-the-sea, CASacramento Magazine

Road Trip: Carmel With Kids

Since it is starting to heat up here in the Sacramento Valley, our family decided to cool off a bit last weekend. We headed southwest to beautiful Carmel Valley for a night. We usually break up the three-hour drive by stopping at either the Nut Tree Plaza play area outside of Fenton’s in Vacaville or Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont so our -year-old twin boys can run free for a bit.
Travelmacaronikid.com

130+ Day Trips and Road Trips for Families in New England

Here’s a list of family-friendly day trips in New England that will keep the kids entertained all summer long! There’s so much to see and do in Massachusetts and our neighboring states of New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut, and lots of fun destinations can be reached in 2 hours or less!
Celebritiesnextluxury.com

The Ultimate Mexican Summer Road Trip

Today’s modern traveler probably already has Mexico pegged as a bucket list destination, but have they thought of trekking across it by car? The adventure’s worth the ride!. Over the past decade, Mexico City’s been making its mark for those who want to shy away from the resort life. Yet,...
Traveldrivinvibin.com

The Antelope Canyon Road Trip Guide

By Kyle & Olivia Brady | Founders of Drivin' & Vibin' | We use affiliate links and may receive a small commission on purchases. Antelope Canyon is a popular bucket list location for many travelers. And it certainly should be on yours. Located in northern Arizona, it’s a sacred and...
HikingNewschoolers

A Road Trip To The Beartooths

6:45, AM, wake up of a dirt road in the back of my old trusty 2006 Subaru Forester. She's got some problems, but we've been through a lot. I gathered myself together and rolled down toward town to grab some much needed coffee and breakfast before heading up to the top of the pass.
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

Tip For Getting Away Road Trips

Road trips are enjoyable for you and your family, at least until you get to your destination. It can be tedious to sit in a car for lengthy periods of time, especially in the backseat. Summer road excursions are popular with most families since they are flexible and easy to pack.
Petsrochestermom.com

Field Trip Friday: SEA LIFE at Mall of America

Animal Therapy for me is a THING. I like to snuggle at home with my favorite fur babies, but I also find myself re-centered after a trip to a zoo or aquarium, being able to observe animals of all sizes just being. Two of my favorite places for Animal Therapy are the Minnesota Zoo and SEA LIFE at Mall of America, both of which I missed terribly during COVID restrictions. When I was asked what I wanted to do for Mother’s Day this year, I knew exactly what I wanted: Animal Therapy: Ocean-style! We hit the road and made the short trip to SEA LIFE at Mall of America, and I recommend you consider doing the same.
Travelazpbs.org

National park visitors – and money – are coming back after 2020 plunge

WASHINGTON – After hitting a 40-year low in the pandemic year of 2020, national park visitors – and their dollars – are steadily returning, but they are still below pre-pandemic levels, according to new National Park Service data. Park restrictions and outright closures in response to COVID-19 led the number...
TravelTruth About Cars

QOTD: Summer Road Trip or Staycation?

It’s now been a full week since Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer. And with the pandemic seemingly receding — my state and city move to full-go reopening on Friday — people are anxious to move. Yet it’s been a brutal year for many of us lucky enough to...
Travelindialife.us

Yellowstone National Park registers record tourist arrivals

Washington, June 12 : One of the largest in the US which spreads across the states of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, the Yellowstone National Park had more visitors last month than it has witnessed during any other May on record. Yellowstone hosted 483,159 recreation visits in May 2021, an 11...
New York City, NYwestchesterfamily.com

The Best Summer Family Road Trips

We all have memories from our childhood of the trips we took with our family; being kids, we remember only the funny and good stuff. Now that we’re parents, we know that while road trips can be intense, especially with younger kids, this time together bonds us and will be part of the fabric of our children’s memories.
CarsRepublic

For road trip to mom’s birthday, not all RVs are created equal

— Tim Absolutely, Tim. You need to rent an RV. Now wait, I know what you’re thinking. You’re imagining something the size of a greyhound bus, with a Ford Expedition hanging off the back for "short jaunts." But not all RVs are humongous. There are van-sized RVs and even minivan-sized RVs. And you can rent one for a week.
Travelcedarcityutah.com

North Rim day: Dendroglyphs, deer herds and the Golden Age of tourist development

FEATURE — It’s one of the seven wonders of the world and a UNESCO world heritage site. One mile at its deepest from rim to river, the Grand Canyon is a literal open book of the layers of geologic history. Some say it was carved over eons of time by the Colorado River and other erosive forces while others say its formation took less time, a result of a catastrophic event such as an enormous earthquake.