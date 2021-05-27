Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Simple Trick Steve Jobs Followed to Be ‘Most Productive,' According to His Former Executive Assistant

By Eric Carle
NBC New York
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a former executive assistant to late Apple founder Steve Jobs, Naz Beheshti got an up-close view of what it took for the tech CEO to be successful. In addition to prioritizing his well-being by exercising regularly and meditating daily, Beheshti, who is now an executive wellness coach and founder of the corporate wellness company Prananaz, says Jobs also was "extremely efficient and productive because he worked on his energy management and not necessarily time management."

www.nbcnewyork.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Stress#Prananaz#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Related
Economybloomberglaw.com

Microsoft Executive With Autism Not Entitled to Work Assistants

A Microsoft Corp. executive failed to show that the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act partly because personal assistants and other accommodations he requested for his autism spectrum disorder would have exempted him from performing his fast-paced job’s essential functions, the Fifth Circuit said Tuesday. John Thompson was an...
Economyscoopcube.com

This inspirational speech by Steve Jobs is the most watched in history

At the opening of the keynote season in the USA, well-known speakers will appear in front of the newly graduated students. Many personalities will try this exercise … Most will be forgotten and others will step over the doors of the media and social networks. In 2005, a certain Steve...
Computer ScienceDaily Press

Remote work doesn’t prevent innovation, experts say

When Yahoo banned working from home in 2013, the reason was one often cited in corporate America: Being in the office is essential for spontaneous collaboration and innovation. “It is critical that we are all present in our offices,” wrote Jacqueline Reses, then a Yahoo executive, in a staff memo....
CollegesHouston Chronicle

Consciously Collaborates with Stanford University to Provide Underrepresented Students and Founders with Real-World Digital Marketing Experience

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Consciously CEO Rai-mon Nemar Barnes is announcing a collaboration with Stanford Graduate School of Business to provide software, professional mentorship and marketing experience to Black-owned start-ups and Stanford MBA candidates as part of the Scale-Up Garage pilot course. The collaboration comes at a time when many minority business owners are struggling to scale their businesses and reach their intended demographics. Through Scale-Up Garage, Barnes aims to start from the ground up, and give students the foundation of experience to help them in future entrepreneurial endeavors.
Businesshbr.org

AT&T’s Anne Chow: Creating a Safe Workplace

The CEO of AT&T Business talks about how to create a safe workplace for employees of color. Anne Chow is the first woman of color to be the CEO of AT&T Business. She’s been with the company for over 30 years and throughout her career, she’s made it a point to have difficult conversations about race, equity, and inclusion at work.
EconomyThrive Global

How Can Transformational Leadership Benefit Startups?

Why would a startup company that does not have established leadership roles already need leadership to change? Because startups need more than a leader who tells them what the goals of the company are to succeed; each employee needs to know their own purpose in that process and someone who will motivate them. There are several ways transforming leadership at a startup can achieve this.
TechnologyMIT Technology Review

LinkedIn’s job-matching AI was biased. The company’s solution? More AI.

Years ago, LinkedIn discovered that the recommendation algorithms it uses to match job candidates with opportunities were producing biased results. The algorithms were ranking candidates partly on the basis of how likely they were to apply for a position or respond to a recruiter. The system wound up referring more men than women for open roles simply because men are often more aggressive at seeking out new opportunities.
Jobsdartappraisal.com

Executive Assistant

Dart Appraisal is looking for an energetic, proactive, and highly experienced Executive Assistant to support our company’s President in our Troy, MI office. Responsibilities for this job include identifying and addressing the needs of executives, performing administrative tasks to ensure our company’s workflow runs smoothly, managing calendars, and making travel arrangements. To be successful in this role, you should be well-organized, have great time management skills and be able to act without guidance. Ultimately you will contribute to the success and efficiency of our business by providing personalized and timely support.
Businessmartechseries.com

Mimecast Names David Raissipour as Chief Technology & Product Officer

Appointment will accelerate innovation and market leadership, driving new enterprise business. Mimecast Limited, a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the appointment of David Raissipour as Chief Technology & Product Officer (CTPO). Raissipour brings 30 years’ experience in the enterprise software industry and will support the company’s strategy to accelerate innovation to serve customers and partners. Created with growth in mind, this new role brings together the company’s product management and engineering organizations into one fully integrated team.
Dearborn, MIDetroit News

Ford hires former Renault executive to help execute growth plan

Ford Motor Co. on Monday announced the hiring of a former Groupe Renault executive to help lead the company's new growth plan. He'll be responsible for "developing and executing a comprehensive strategic plan that includes the company’s existing and emerging portfolio of capabilities in areas like autonomous vehicles and mobility services, as well as Ford’s incubator, Ford X," the company said in a news release.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Starting A New Technology Or Product Job

Executive Vice President, Chief Technical and Product Officer, N-able Inc. If there's one thing that’s true about the technology industry, it's that product executives find themselves moving between roles and companies relatively frequently. Many product leaders are driven by constant desires to improve, grow and continue to learn. Being a leader in the same technology or product area over a long period of time can be limiting. Some leaders go from small companies to large and then sometimes back to small again, all in the interest of trying to continually learn and be challenged. No matter what the reason, it happens often — and yet I haven’t seen a single article on what some of the best practices are for starting a new product job.
Economymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Alexander Rublowsky, EVP Marketing at Controlup

With the number of martech players only showing signs of increasing, how will the future of the martech ecosystem start to shape up? Alexander Rublowsky, Executive VP Marketing at Controlup shares some views in this chat:. ______. Welcome to this Martech chat Alex, tell us more about ControlUp?. Thanks! ControlUp,...
Jobscoroflot.com

UX Design Principal

This position provides an opportunity to transition from other private, public, government or military environments to a 3M career. As a UX Design Principal you will have the opportunity to tap into your curiosity and collaborate with some of the most innovative and diverse people around the world. Here, you will lead a team of designers in creating digital products and experiences for 3M’s Indoor Air Quality platform. In this role, you will make an impact by:
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
HackerNoon

Talent for Tech? Job Tips From 5 Top Women in Tech

As the technology sector expands, there are exponential opportunities for people from all backgrounds and disciplines to carve out new careers for themselves. Roxana Nasoi, Head of Growth at LaunchPool, Laura Walsh, COO of LaunchPool, Linh Smooke, Co-Founder of Hackernoon, Bridget Greenwood, Founder of The Bigger Pie, and Akasha Rose, Marketing Director at Sheesha Finance, share our top tips for launching your dream career in emerging technology.
Softwaredesignshack.net

Looka: An AI-Powered Platform to Design Your Own Logo

Using artificial intelligence, Looka is an online design tool that can help you create anything from a logo to a full branding suite. It’s designed to use keywords and a little machine-learning magic to help jumpstart your creative process when you are ready to launch a business or brand now, but don’t have the materials to get started.