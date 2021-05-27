Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Do You Care About Fuel Economy?

By Mercedes Streeter
Jalopnik
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuel shortages and higher fuel prices have some people worrying about the fuel economy of their vehicles. Do you care about fuel economy?. I care about fuel economy quite a lot. If a vehicle I’m driving is getting less than 20 mpg it better be because it’s towing something or because it’s absolutely massive. It’s the number one reason I dislike my fiancee’s Dodge Dakota so much. It gets 10 mpg on a good day and really has no reason to.

jalopnik.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Prices#Top Fuel#Attention Economy#Day Care#Dodge Dakota#Forget Fuel Economy#Fuel Shortages#Vehicles#Unnecessary Weight#Driving#Semi Tractors#Solid Single Digits#Bits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Trafficsummitcountyvoice.com

Fuel consumption: Expert discusses fuel economy

Manufacturers pay close attention to the fuel consumption ratio as they are constantly trying to reduce excess intake of fuel in the combustion chamber. Consequently, most manufacturers are moving from carburetors to injectors because injectors have a good fuel economy. Fuel consumption is the amount of fuel used per distance...
CarsJalopnik

What Is A Car Detail Only You Seem To Care About?

Our resident mad scientist, Jason Torchinsky, knows a thing or two about taillights. His love for these plastic-clad bulbs goes beyond that of the average bulb-lover, and, look, I get it! Taillights are important details to a car’s overall design that Jason cares very much about. This prompts the question:...
Energy Industryresilience.org

Who pays for the care of “orphaned” oil and gas wells? You do

When oil and gas wells end their useful life, one of two things happens: 1) They are plugged and capped to prevent further flows or 2) they are simply abandoned. When they fall into the second category, they are called “orphaned” wells and they become the responsibility of the government to secure. But that’s if the government actually knows about them. Records of well placements are not always so carefully maintained and can get lost during bankruptcies and changes in ownership or due to sheer carelessness. As a result, there appear to be far more abandoned wells than the orphaned ones that governments know about.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Small Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2021

Even though sedans, coupes, and hatchbacks are slowly disappearing from view—or at least getting lost behind the crowd of taller, larger SUVs and crossovers, there's no denying they're still the most efficient vehicle type. Cars, particularly small cars, weigh less, need smaller engines to do the same work, and have to punch a smaller hole through the air than SUVs. As a result, compact and subcompact cars are (generally speaking) the most fuel-efficient vehicles on the road.
CarsCNET

Best penetrating oil for cars in 2021

Wrenching on cars can be rewarding, providing a tremendous sense of accomplishment when you successfully fix something. Repairing your ride rather than going to a dealership or shop can save a fat stack of greenbacks, plus, it can even get you back on the road quicker since you won't have to schedule a repair.
Trafficthedailyinsurancenews.com

Car Insurance and Electric Vehicles: What You Should Know

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has initiatives to support electric vehicles more than ever to accelerate the global adoption of electric cars. Electric vehicles are known to be good for the environment, but also good for your wallet?. Get the full Henry Singleton series in PDF. Get the entire 4-part...
Buying Carsautotrader.com

Buying a Car: Do You Really Need a Big Vehicle?

Often our focus, when buying a car, truck, or SUV, is fixed on accommodating some rare extreme. It’s like that dining room that’s only used for holiday dinners, or a guest bedroom that sits unoccupied for 48 weeks out of the year. We buy a big vehicle on the chance we’ll occasionally need to haul a couple of extra people around. Or, we’ll opt for a huge truck or SUV to tow a camper on vacation once or twice a year. Sometimes we buy big, well, just because it’s big.
Economywriteoutofla.com

What Do You Know About Collection

What to Include in Your Storage Facility Security List. Your warehouse security checklist is an essential part of keeping safe working conditions for your employees. It is specifically important to carry out as well as complete audits or checks of your entire area, tools, and procedures regularly. Correct breakdowns are a powerful way to ensure that you are extensive in your efforts to avoid injury and also advertise a risk-free working environment. When you develop your list, consider the complying with subjects to cover: Protecting against accidents is one of one of the most important warehouse security topics you must cover. When your staff members know what actions to absorb situation of a mishap, they can prevent mishaps from occurring. This involves training them in exactly how to identify threats, and also seeing to it they recognize just how to act in instance of emergency. The first thing you should do when you carry out a storage facility security audit is to have a crash reporting procedure in position. This way, any person who sees a crash can report it to you or your supervisor, who will certainly after that examine the event. You must likewise perform employee analyses on an ongoing basis, to determine what adjustments can be made to prevent mishaps from taking place. If you plan to execute ideal techniques into your workplace, you require to identify which work environment best techniques will apply. You require to think about the physical setting, along with certain hazards or hazards to yourself, your employees, as well as the warehouse itself. Identifying the most usual risks in your workplace is crucial in establishing your list. You must also examine exactly how your business takes care of these hazards, as this will certainly be an essential factor in identifying the very best methods you select to implement. Lastly, you ought to examine your workforce management system to recognize any type of areas that are lacking in your safety plan. An additional subject of factor to consider is exactly how you can keep an eye on whether your employees are complying with all of the warehouse safety checklist topics. Checking your workers’ behavior is critical, as disregarding it can cause lawsuits and other effects. You ought to make certain that everyone understands what their obligations are, so that they recognize just how to report hazards. You should additionally have an emergency situation action plan in position in case of a mishap, so that your staff members understand what steps they require to absorb the case of an accident. Once you have actually created your storage facility safety checklist, make sure that everybody in your office finds out about it. You should distribute the checklists to your workers when they are set up to undergo them. Make certain that they comprehend the importance of complying with the guidelines, and that they understand what to do if they see a problem. It is also an excellent suggestion to advise your employees concerning these checklists when they are on breaks, lunch breaks, and also other times. The final location that your list ought to cover is dangers and emergencies. If your warehouse is not adhering to the guidelines outlined in the list, you need to determine the locations where the risks are biggest. You need to take steps to deal with the hazards as well as to ensure that your staff members recognize exactly how to respond to emergencies. One method to do this is to establish training sessions for your employees. Performing training is among the best means to guarantee conformity with the Warehouse Safety Checklist, due to the fact that you will certainly be able to collect information regarding exactly how your employees ought to act in different scenarios, and will have the ability to educate them what to do in the case of an emergency situation. You ought to likewise guarantee that your workers get correct education and learning as well as training concerning office safety, to help them keep safe and stay clear of mishaps.
Buying CarsCAR Magazine

New Lexus NX revealed, with plug-in hybrid for the first time

Whisper it, but Lexus is taking its most radical step yet. In its quiet, sophisticated way, Toyota’s upmarket brand has vowed to bring the ingredient that’s been missing from too many of its products in the past: decent driving dynamics. There have usually been one or two exceptions in the...
Carspaddling.com

Stopping oil canning with saddles

I have a 12ft Old Town Sorrento w/skiff that a transport using saddles on my 2016 Chevy Trax. I have occasions when I have to leave the boat on top the car for a day or two. I have noticed I’m getting oil canning where the saddle sits supporting the boat on just one spot where I tighten the strap.
CarsJalopnik

What Do You Want To Know About The 2022 Honda Grom?

The Honda Grom is a totally rad little bike to have in your back pocket for daily riding around the city. I absolutely adored the 2020 model I tested last year, and with the visual and mechanical upgrades the bike has received for the 2022 model year sound extremely exciting. As you read this I’m currently on an airplane flying across the country to bomb around the streets of Alabama on the updated version.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Electric Vehicles (On Road) Market Growth Trends, and Competitive Analysis and Forecast To 2030

Electric Vehicles (On Road) Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Electric Vehicles (On Road) Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Electric Vehicles (On Road) manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Electric Vehicles (On Road) industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.
Carsautoverdict.com

2022 Lexus NX Redesigned With Touchscreen, PHEV

It’s been no secret an all-new Lexus NX is in the works. The 2022 NX leaked out in its entirety earlier this year, offering a preview of its cleaned up design. Now the new NX is official and it’s arriving with a massive new touchscreen and a host of powertrain options.
Economyam-online.com

EV demand overtakes diesel in leasing sector

Demand for electrified vehicles has overtaken that of diesel-powered models for the first time in the leasing sector, according to Leasing.com. Sales enquiry data from the car leasing comparison site shows demand for electrified vehicles – consisting of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid vehicles – has been steadily increasing since the start of the year and has outperformed demand for diesel vehicles throughout the second quarter of 2021.
Carsyourchoiceway.com

2022 Subaru Outback Review

Buy the Outback Premium for daily commuting—but for regular bouts of nature, we’d spec a Wilderness for its envelope-pushing suspension. The 2022 Subaru Outback doubles down on rugged credibility with the Wilderness edition. What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Outback? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Subaru...
TravelLaredo Morning Times

Smart Money Podcast: When Travel Insurance Is Worth It and Buying an Electric Car

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week’s episode starts with a discussion about travel insurance — what it offers, how much it costs and when you should purchase it. Then we pivot to this week’s...