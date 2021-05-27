Cancel
Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Appointed SAG-AFTRA Nat’l Exec Director And Chief Negotiator.

insideradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAG-AFTRA Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Duncan Crabtree-Ireland is appointed National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator. The union’s National Board approved a three-year contract at a special meeting held on Wednesday, May 26. Crabtree-Ireland will assume the role on June 21. He has served as General Counsel of SAG-AFTRA since 2006 and as COO since 2014. He succeeds David. P. White who is stepping down from the role that he has held since 2009.

www.insideradio.com
