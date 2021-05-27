Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/27/21: Walk-off (literally)!

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! No day games and no bizarre off days grant us a MASSIVE 15-game slate to kick off the weekend. All 30 teams are playing ball, and it's going to be a fantastic day of DFS. Boston, Baltimore, and Seattle will all lose the Designated Hitter due to playing in National League parks, but the only prevalent fantasy option it could affect is J.D. Martinez. As for the weather, there is no rain to watch through the 7 pm ET games, but we will have up to 18 miles per hour winds in Florida once again. Those gusts will make that Triple-A ballpark play smaller than it already seems.