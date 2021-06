The “Fill Roxy’s Cart Event” with Raccoon River Pet Rescue and Perry Hy-Vee kicks off today for people to make donations. Now through May 18th people can go out to Hy-Vee for the “Fill Roxy’s Cart Event”. Those participating will be able to pick up pre-selected items at the checkout counter. Items include dog treats, dog toys, catnip and paper towels, among other items. You can pick as many items as you’d like to donate with your own purchase and then place them in the donation basket in the store.