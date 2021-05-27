Cancel
Public Health

The Summer of Social Hangovers Is Upon Us

By Julia Malacoff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that half of US adults are now fully vaccinated, we're finally able to do more socializing than distancing. And while it's pretty exciting that mingling — in groups, one-on-one, and even with strangers in bars — is a thing again, chances are you might now be finding yourself with a social calendar that's a little more packed than you bargained for. And if you've started to notice that you're more exhausted than usual after a day or night of socializing, or even after what should've been a normal meetup pre-COVID times, you're not alone. In fact, there's a name for that: a social hangover. And according to experts, they're currently on the rise.

