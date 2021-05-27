Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Nelson Agholor projects as New England’s WR1

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the third phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 91 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in early September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.

www.patspulpit.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#The New England Patriots#American Football#Nfl Draft#End Game#The Las Vegas Raiders#Usc#Nelson Agholor Position#Roster Cutdowns#Defenses#Explosiveness#Positional Versatility#Vertical Routes#Contract Status#Top Two Option#Ufa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Highly productive and respected, Ryan Kerrigan fills several roles on defense

There was always the highest level of respect, and the most urgent level of concern. When Ryan Kerrigan lined up on the edge for Washington in any game against the Eagles, it was football warfare. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson always relished the opportunity to line up against Kerrigan, who in 19 games against Philadelphia registered 13.5 quarterback sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
NFLBleacher Report

Zach Ertz Rumors: TE Didn't Report to Eagles' Voluntary Workouts amid Trade Buzz

Philadelphia Eagles veteran tight end Zach Ertz did not report to the team's voluntary workouts on Monday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Per McLane, Ertz "isn’t expected to report for the remainder of the offseason program or until his situation is resolved (read: he’s traded or released)."
NFLCBS Sports

Zach Ertz will be a no-show for Eagles voluntary offseason program while pursuing trade or release, per report

Zach Ertz's future with the Philadelphia Eagles remains uncertain, so one of the greatest tight ends in franchise history is taking matters into his own hands. Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz will not attend the voluntary workouts for the Eagles -- which begin Tuesday -- and is expected to miss the remainder of the offseason program until his situation is resolved. The Eagles tight end wants a fresh start elsewhere, whether he's traded by the team or released.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders’ Most Underrated Move Of 2021 NFL Draft

Depending on who you talk to, they’ll tell you that Malcolm Koonce could end up being the Las Vegas Raiders’ most underrated move. “With the 79th Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Malcolm Koonce, Linebacker from the University of Buffalo.”. Following the pick’s announcement, the...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Some Eagles players ARE attending Phase 2 of Philadelphia’s spring workouts

One of the things that stood out to me from Albert Breer’s profile on Nick Sirianni was the following (bold emphasis mine):. And when I asked Sirianni how the players who show up Monday (and the Eagles are expecting a good percentage to come in for the start of Phase II) will see his background as a teacher, that’s where he pointed.
NFLYardbarker

What Ryan Kerrigan brings to the Eagles defensive line

Kerrigan is now 32-years-old and for Washington, the past few years have been all about getting younger. Their pass-rush has been revamped with players such as Chase Young and Montez Sweat and in Ron Rivera’s first season as Head Coach, that movement took priority. Kerrigan’s snaps were slashed down to just 37% and he posted a lonely 5.5 sacks for the second year in a row, a long way down from his three consecutive seasons of 11+ and four pro bowl nods.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ryan Kerrigan adds proven depth to Eagles pass rush

A 10-year veteran and a member of the 2020 NFC East champions, Ryan Kerrigan joins a longtime division rival, the Eagles, who finished in the basement this past season. He’s been a pretty reliable player since entering the league a decade ago. But the times were a changin’ in old D.C. and his future was no longer with the Washington Football Team. But edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan won’t be going far as the unrestricted free agent has latched on to the Philadelphia Eagles (via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport) courtesy of a one-year contract.
NFLchatsports.com

Ryan Kerrigan to Sign Eagles Contract After 10 Years with WFT

Free-agent linebacker Ryan Kerrigan announced on his own Instagram account Monday that he is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the previous 10 years with the Washington Football Team. Jon Machota. Former Washington 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan is signing with the Eagles pic.twitter.com/9YhLKJElzc. "I know I...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

What Ryan Kerrigan’s arrival means for Derek Barnett

The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprise signing today by adding edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan to the roster. Kerrigan has been a consistent force along the defensive line in Washington for the last 10 years. He’ll join an edge rusher rotation in Philadelphia that is getting increasingly crowded. This may be a sign that more roster moves are coming, with more question marks being raised around Derek Barnett.
NFLUSA Today

Former Spartan CB Josiah Scott traded to Philadelphia Eagles

A former Spartan is on the move. On Tuesday, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading cornerback Josiah Scott to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth round pick. The Jaguars drafted Scott last year in the fourth round...
NFLcrossingbroad.com

DeVonta Smith Working Out with Nelson Agholor

With the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected receiver DeVonta Smith, who can catch the ball…. unlike Agholor. Anyway, here’s Smith working out with the ex-Bird and current New England Patriot:. It’s the Instagram account for Llewellyn “Yo” Murphy, who is a retired football...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Zach Ertz absent from Eagles minicamp as divorce grows more likely

Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to break up one way or another this summer. After eight years together, it seems like tight end Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading towards a divorce. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports Ertz was one of the veterans...
NFLchatsports.com

Kerrigan leaves Washington to sign one-year deal with Eagles

As the weeks of free agency with Ryan Kerrigan going unsigned dragged on, a hopeful question made the rounds among Washington fans: Does a lack of interest elsewhere open the door for the veteran’s potential return to the Washington Football Team?. The answer came Monday, and it has to sting...