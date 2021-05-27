Cancel
The case for Magneuris Sierra as an “opener”

By A.T. Werdal
fishstripes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Ely Sussman wrote how “When Sierra Starts, the Fish win.” Making the observation that the team has a 17-9 record when he starts dating back to 2020 (they’re now 18-9 following Wednesday’s game). It’s counterintuitive when considering Magneuris Sierra’s underwhelming individual stats and obvious limitations at the plate. The Marlins have declined to start him regularly when their full complement of outfield options are healthy.

www.fishstripes.com
Corey Dickerson
Garrett Cooper
Don Mattingly
Magneuris Sierra
Starling Marte
Lewis Brinson
