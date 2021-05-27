The case for Magneuris Sierra as an “opener”
Earlier this week, Ely Sussman wrote how “When Sierra Starts, the Fish win.” Making the observation that the team has a 17-9 record when he starts dating back to 2020 (they’re now 18-9 following Wednesday’s game). It’s counterintuitive when considering Magneuris Sierra’s underwhelming individual stats and obvious limitations at the plate. The Marlins have declined to start him regularly when their full complement of outfield options are healthy.www.fishstripes.com