Ripple CEO Is Optimistic about Company Going for IPO when SEC XRP Case Concludes

With bearish and bullish catalysts lined up all around ETH, it remains to be seen what direction the market will go and what choices traders will make. There was a surge in the price of Ethereum (ETH) on Sunday. This was the market’s reaction to Elon Musk’s tweet about reconsidering Bitcoin as an acceptable means of payment for Tesla. Following closely after BTC, Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and trading volume. As a result, spikes in the price of BTC are known to cause an upsurge in the price of ETH as well.