Ripple CEO Is Optimistic about Company Going for IPO when SEC XRP Case Concludes

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 18 days ago
Garlinghouse’s sentiment is shared by Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of SBI Holdings Inc. He also said that “after the current lawsuit, Ripple will go public.”. Despite the ongoing lawsuit filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple Labs Inc, the company’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse remains optimistic about Ripple going for an IPO at some point in the future, once the proceedings conclude.

