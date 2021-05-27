92% of workers exhausted by infectious stress: Catalyst
The work “burnout” crisis threatens post-epidemic workplaces. Remote access to work enhances employee well-being and productivity. According to a global survey of a “work crisis,” 92% of workers say they experience stress from their workplace, work experiences with Covid-19, or their personal lives. A solution to improve the well-being of employees, so their productivity, innovation, retention and inclusion is access to remote work. These findings are especially important for women who have been overwhelmed by job losses during epidemics.persiadigest.com