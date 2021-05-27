Cancel
New Hampton, IA

New Hampton Middle School Becomes More Educational with New Historical Display

By markp
951thebull.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost eight months of work, a new display at New Hampton Middle School is preserving pieces of northeast Iowa history. Tuesday, students and staff dedicated a showcase just inside the building’s main entrance featuring Pearl Harbor and World War II artifacts. The school is a part of the U.S.S. Arizona Relic Program and was given a two-foot piece of the battleship that infamously sank in Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. A vile of fuel from the ship was also donated by a local veteran who was a U.S. Navy diver and collected it as a part of a mission on his way to fight in the Vietnam War.

951thebull.com
