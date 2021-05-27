Cancel
Floyd County, IA

Area Unemployment Rates Drop From March to April

By markp
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the state’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly from March to April, more people in the north Iowa area found jobs over the same period. According to Iowa Workforce Development seasonally adjusted statistics, Floyd County’s unemployment went from 4.6% in March to 4.1% in April. Chickasaw County went from 4.1% to 3.3%, Butler declined from 4.5% to 3.4%, Mitchell dropped from 3.4% to 2.6%, Cerro Gordo improved from 4.4 to 4.1%, Worth dropped from 4.6% to 4%, and Bremer declined from 3.4% to 2.8%. Howard County saw the area’s biggest improvement in unemployment rate from 4.9% in March down to 3.4% in April.

Veggie Vouchers Now Available to Floyd County Residents

In an effort to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for those in need, the Iowa Department of Human Services has launched a new pilot program in Floyd County. Community Coordinator Melissa Clough says “veggie vouchers” are available for pickup at Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC), the FCMC clinic and Hope For Life Pregnancy Center in Charles City.