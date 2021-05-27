Area Unemployment Rates Drop From March to April

While the state’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly from March to April, more people in the north Iowa area found jobs over the same period. According to Iowa Workforce Development seasonally adjusted statistics, Floyd County’s unemployment went from 4.6% in March to 4.1% in April. Chickasaw County went from 4.1% to 3.3%, Butler declined from 4.5% to 3.4%, Mitchell dropped from 3.4% to 2.6%, Cerro Gordo improved from 4.4 to 4.1%, Worth dropped from 4.6% to 4%, and Bremer declined from 3.4% to 2.8%. Howard County saw the area’s biggest improvement in unemployment rate from 4.9% in March down to 3.4% in April.