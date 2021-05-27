Christian Sesma’s “Take Back” to Premiere in Coachella Valley
Film has been a consistent source of entertainment that helped many get through the COVID-19 pandemic while being cooped up inside. Even in the midst of coronavirus, new films were being made, one of which being Take Back, directed by Christian Sesma and produced by Mike Hatton, right here in the Coachella Valley. The film has an all-star cast and is a an action revenge thriller released with Mike Hatton’s production shingle, Ton of Hats, Inc. in partnership with 101 Films International.coachellavalleyweekly.com