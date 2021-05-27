Christian Sesma’s “Take Back” to Premiere in Coachella Valley

With writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Laurence Fishburne about making the action-thriller. During the wide-ranging interview, Fishburne talked about why he wanted to be part of the film, why everyone loves watching Liam Neeson punch people in the face, if he minds when people ask him if he’s in The Matrix 4, what the pandemic has been like after being in Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion, who he plays in Paul Feig’s upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s novel The School for Good and Evil, and even shows off a piece of his costume from Apocalypse Now. In addition, Fishburne confirms he’ll be returning for John Wick 4 and praised the script. He said: