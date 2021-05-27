Cancel
Christian Sesma’s “Take Back” to Premiere in Coachella Valley

By Admin
coachellavalleyweekly.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFilm has been a consistent source of entertainment that helped many get through the COVID-19 pandemic while being cooped up inside. Even in the midst of coronavirus, new films were being made, one of which being Take Back, directed by Christian Sesma and produced by Mike Hatton, right here in the Coachella Valley. The film has an all-star cast and is a an action revenge thriller released with Mike Hatton’s production shingle, Ton of Hats, Inc. in partnership with 101 Films International.

coachellavalleyweekly.com
Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Phoebe Tonkin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze are set to join Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's Babylon. THR reports that the Paramount project is being described by insiders as "The Great Gatsby on steroids," as the ensemble-driven film takes place in the late 1920s during Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies, i.e. movies with sound.