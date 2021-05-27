GRAMMY NOMINATED SINGER-SONGWRITER CAM HEADLINES SPECIAL EDITION OF COUNTRY NIGHT PRESENTED BY BIG 106 ON THURSDAY, JUNE 3rd
Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Cam will perform a FREE concert on Thursday, June 3rd as part of a special edition of Country Night at The Rock Yard presented by BIG 106. The show will mark the return of Country Night to Thursdays at Fantasy Springs, featuring line dancing, drink specials, giveaways and more. Concert goers must be at least 18 years old to attend.coachellavalleyweekly.com