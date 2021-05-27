Cancel
Ben Affleck Reportedly Makes Huge Efforts To Win Over His Ex Jennifer Lopez

By Nmesoma Okechukwu
celebratingthesoaps.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are going strong after the two stars broke up from their former relationships and realized that they were both single, again. The “romance” ignited just a few days after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced to their fans that J-Rod was no more. While the stars haven’t gone public with their “relationship“, they have taken cozy trips together in a private jet and have been sighted together on several occasions.

celebratingthesoaps.com
