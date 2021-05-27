Danbury Public Works releases list of streets to be milled, paved

Danbury City Councilman Farley Santos says after long advocating for the Department of Public Works to release a list of streets to be paved in upcoming seasons, a proposed list of projects to be completed this year has been made public. Danbury plans to pave 12 miles of roadway, and the first 7 phases have been released. Crews are out on Long Ridge Road and West Redding Road. Up next would be Riverview Drive, Hillandale Road and East Gate Road among others. Some of the milling work will be done in the evenings.