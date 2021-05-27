Bid Adieu To Post Covid Hair Fall With These Tips By Pooja Makhija

After a long and scary pandemic year, authorities in the college town where I live last week allowed the local mask mandate to expire. This was fine with me: My wife and I both have been fully vaccinated for weeks, and so have most of our friends and neighbors. Hospitalizations and new case rates in our community have declined to a bare minimum, which is great news. While I've never been one to feel like a mask requirement is an imposition on my freedom — it was a sensible and necessary effort to save lives while COVID-19 raged throughout the country — I am also grateful not have to stumble around half-blind in public, trying to make out the world through fogged glasses.