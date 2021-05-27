[Watch] Odisha Man’s Hilarious Response On Why He Stepped Out During Cyclone Yaas

Bhubaneswar: It’s ‘LoL’ (Laugh Out Loud) time on the Internet. Sometimes, the worst situations can beget the best laughter. And so it is happening in a video of a man’s response to a news reporter after he justified his reason for stepping out in the wake of Cyclone Yaas on Wednesday. The video, a news clipping of a local news channel, has gone viral on social media. Needless to say, netizens are in splits.