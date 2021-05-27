National Poetry Out Loud Championship will air tonight

The Twin City Players will reopen its playhouse and resume performing live theater next month. The players announced this week the first performance will be July 16 after a tough time during COVID-19. There will be a variety of safety measures in place, including frequent sanitation, the use of a cold air fogger that kills germs between each performance, ultraviolet light in the HVAC system, air purifiers, and available hand sanitizer. They are encouraging masks for those who wish to wear one as well as the unvaccinated. TCP Board President Kraig Kirkdorfer says the group is “thrilled to once again offer live theatre lovers the chance to see, and perform in, a show on our stage.” He adds, “With our opening of The Women of Lockerbie in July and soon to be announced 2021-2022 Mainstage Season, we feel it is the perfect time to return to Twin City Players.”