World Blood Cancer Day 2021: Watch The Video To Know All About This Condition

Every 35 seconds someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. Blood cancer is estimated to account for eight per cent of all new cases of cancer in India. To spread awareness about blood cancer and show support for people fighting the disease, May 28 is observed as World Blood Cancer Day every year. On this occasion, Dr. Narendra Agrawal, Sr. Consultant, Department of Hemato- Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, New Delhi tells us more about blood cancer, and what can be done to minimise the risk and reduce mortality. Watch the video and shared it with your family and friends so that everyone becomes aware of this life-threatening condition.