Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

World Blood Cancer Day 2021: Watch The Video To Know All About This Condition

thehealthsite.com
 5 days ago

Every 35 seconds someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. Blood cancer is estimated to account for eight per cent of all new cases of cancer in India. To spread awareness about blood cancer and show support for people fighting the disease, May 28 is observed as World Blood Cancer Day every year. On this occasion, Dr. Narendra Agrawal, Sr. Consultant, Department of Hemato- Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, New Delhi tells us more about blood cancer, and what can be done to minimise the risk and reduce mortality. Watch the video and shared it with your family and friends so that everyone becomes aware of this life-threatening condition.

www.thehealthsite.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajiv Gandhi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Cancer#Cancer Research#Disease#Bone Cancer#Bone Marrow Transplant#Mortality#Video#Dr Narendra Agrawal#People#New Delhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Society
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Columbus, OHspectrumnews1.com

Caregivers talk about importance of World MS Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every year, World MS Day is celebrated across the world. Tamara Collins packs up her supplies, making sure she’s ready to take care of a patient. “It’s helpful because it keeps you organized and you have them right at hand, especially like note pads and an ink pen. We have to take notes, sometimes we have to take the client's vitals, so we write down their vitals right down on the notepad,” Collins said.
Skin CareWbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: 4 main types of skin cancer to watch for

There are four main types of skin cancer, and catching it early is key for treatment. The most common is basal cell carcinoma, followed by squamous cell. Melanoma is the most dangerous of the top three if not caught and treated early. Then there's Merkle cell carcinoma which is a rare aggressive skin cancer. A main cause is the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays.
CancerHudson Star-Observer

Mayo Clinic offers National Cancer Survivors Day video series

To celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day, which is June 6, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center is offering a series of free videos on cancer survivorship topics presented by health care experts and cancer survivors throughout the month. “Beginning on Sunday, June 6, and continuing every Monday in June, we will release...
CancerWFMZ-TV Online

Surviving the sun: What you need to know about skin cancer

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the deadliest but also one of the most preventable and treatable cancers if caught early. But what you don’t know could kill you!. For instance, did you know your sunscreen should read "broad spectrum" to protect you against UVA and UVB...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Most cancers are caused by these 5 things

Many things can contribute to cancer, including genetic factors and lifestyle factors. It is known that an unhealthy lifestyle can cause many types of cancer. For example, sitting too much and eating a diet high in saturated fat could contribute to colon cancer. Smoking tobacco may lead to lung cancer.
Healthfoxlexington.com

11-year-old cancer patient who was bullied online surprised with kindness

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — An 11-year-old girl with cancer encountered a different kind of pain from online bullies, but her family and friends made sure kindness prevailed. Anna Labella has been battling Ewing’s sarcoma bone cancer since 2019. Her cancer came back in March. “The chemo is not responding, and...
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

The Surprising Benefit of Opossums All Homeowners Should Know About

The opossum needs a new publicist. This nocturnal animal—America’s only marsupial—is much maligned, but why? Is it the animal’s vaguely rat-like vibe? That unflattering (albeit funny) meme? Are we collectively creeped out by its beady eyes or naked, prehensile tail? Could it be the noxious smell that an opossum emits while “playing possum” to avoid becoming prey, or its unfortunate association with overturned garbage bins?
Economyapstersmedia.com

All you need to know about ICMA PMC training Course

If you are interested in working along with debt primary markets or you are already engaging with it, you should go ahead and enroll in the ICMA PMC training Course. Content shared by the course would be highly valuable and you will be able to follow it to figure out how to unlock many new opportunities that are available in front of you.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

10 things to know about blood clots

A blood clot is a collection of blood in the body that has changed from liquid to a semi-solid mass. The body does this to stop bleeding when injured, but sometimes a clot forms inside a blood vessel and does not dissolve on its own. Platelets — cells that float...
Worlddevex.com

Devex Newswire: Everything you need to know about the World Health Assembly

The 74th World Health Assembly kicks off today, and top of mind is the potential for a pandemic treaty. Last week, the EU Council adopted a decision supporting the launch of negotiations for a treaty during the WHA that would codify how the world responds to the next pandemic. But experts expect this to be politically challenging: Some member states want to focus on dealing with the current pandemic.
AnimalsThe Weather Channel

Bee Engaged: 5 Quick Facts to Know About These Cool Pollinators on World Bee Day

In the past few decades, fuzzy bee populations have been in the conservation spotlight due to their colonies collapsing across the globe. Despite their role in pollinating our plants, which are responsible for the sustenance of humans and mostly all other organisms on this planet, bee populations have been on a steady decline due to large-scale ignorance regarding their existence.
Worldthenationalnews.com

Scientists don't know enough about genetics in the Arab world

Few scientific advances have had an impact on modern day medicine as the sequencing of the human genome in 2003 has had. Before modern genomics, as the study of genes is known, many diseases were known to be hereditary, but precisely who would bear the burden of inheriting them was a challenging question. Mapping out the entirety of the human genome has made it increasingly possible to ascertain an individual’s susceptibility to specific diseases beforehand, giving rise to more accurate diagnoses and better treatments.
CancerMedicalXpress

Doctors warn of late diagnoses as cancer screening backlog grows

Patients may need extra encouragement to attend routine cancer screening appointments, say cancer experts across Canada. Many cancer services paused last year during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most resumed over the summer, physicians are concerned that routine cancer screening still hasn't bounced back from the slowdown.
Healthharrisonreview.com

Pressure Points – 5 things to know about blood pressure before it’s a problem

Blood pressure is more than just numbers your doctor writes on a chart. To explain it, Dr. Shawna Nesbitt, medical director of the Hypertension Clinic at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, talks about plumbing. Think of blood vessels as pipes in a house, she said. Those pipes feed blood to the whole body. If the pressure in them gets too high, it can.
Cancerupenn.edu

Low on antibodies, blood cancer patients can fight off COVID-19 with T cells

Antibodies aren’t the only immune cells needed to fight off COVID-19—T cells are equally important and can step up to do the job when antibodies are depleted, suggests a new Penn Medicine study of blood cancer patients with COVID-19 published in Nature Medicine. The researchers found that blood cancer patients with COVID-19 who had higher CD8 T cells, many of whom had depleted antibodies from cancer treatments, were more than three times likelier to survive than patients with lower levels of CD8 T cells.