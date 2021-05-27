Fact Check: Is Viral Video Showing Gigantic Moon Eclipsing Sun In The Arctic Real?

On the same day a geomagnetic storm is due to strike Earth, a spectacular lunar eclipse will grace the night /morning skies across a large part of the world Wednesday morning, bringing with it many names. “Blood Moon”, “Super Moon”, “Flower Moon”, and many other adjectives are being used to describe this site. On Wednesday at 7:11 am ET / 4:11am PT / 1:11 am HT, the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth will align creating a unique total lunar eclipse. The full moon will also be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, called perigee. While at perigee, the Moon appears slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective on Earth, so it’s often referred to as a “Super” moon. In May, the full moon is also sometimes known as the “Flower” Moon. And in portions of the U.S. where a total lunar eclipse is visible, the moon will turn a rich blood-like red, hence the long name for this event. The entire eclipse will only last approximately 15 minutes.