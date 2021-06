The more things change, the more they stay the same. No, I'm not talking about COVID. Well, not entirely anyway. I'm talking here about rivalries - good old fashioned football rivalries. The Packers have the Bears; Ohio State has Michigan; and New Glarus (NGM) and Belleville have each other. It's a rivalry that has been in existence since before electricity first graced the barns of southern Wisconsin. And whether this game is played in the Spring or the Fall, nothing changes...it's the football game that is the ultimate expression of this rivalry. Always has been. Always will be.