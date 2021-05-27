New Glarus Fire Department Training

Dear Editor: At a recent meeting of the Dane County Airport Commission, Madison residents spoke in favor of the county resolution opposing the F-35 fighter jets proposed for Truax Field. We reminded the commission about the Air Force’s Environmental Impact Statement, which concluded that the F-35 jets would cause 2,766 people to live in areas “incompatible with residential use” and found there would be disproportionate impacts to low-income families and families of color living in neighborhoods adjacent to the base. We noted that the Air Force failed to consider the 60,000 people who live within 3 miles of Truax Field, and, of importance to the commission, the Air Force will provide no funds for noise mitigation but instead rely on the county airport to protect surrounding residents.