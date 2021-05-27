Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Glarus, WI

New Glarus Fire Department Training

postmessengerrecorder.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Glarus Fire Department held a training exercise on Saturday, May 22, 2021, on a house north of the Village of New Glarus, along with New Glarus Area EMS, and members of Verona Fire Department. After the training session, including a number of different scenarios, the house was destroyed and firefighters posed for a photo.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Glarus, WI
Government
Verona, WI
Crime & Safety
Verona, WI
Government
City
Verona, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
New Glarus, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Firefighters#Verona Fire Department#New Glarus Area Ems#Glarus Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Verona, WInbc15.com

Verona Fire Department rescues stranded duckling

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Even the smallest residents need a helping hand sometimes!. That is the Verona Fire Department’s message after several crew members responded to a Verona neighborhood Saturday morning to help an unlikely resident in need... a baby duckling. The department says a neighbor called reporting the duckling...
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Parisi helps open conservancy in Town of Medina

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Dane County Parks staff and community members on Friday to cut the ribbon on the Joyce M. Baer & George J. Socha Nature Conservancy, located in the Town of Medina. The land was donated to the county in 2007 with a life estate and...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Construction season is getting started

This summer, road construction in the City of Verona will revolve around four main projects intended to upgrade streets and infrastructure, but it shouldn’t cause much disruption to commuters. The projects are a North Main Street water main replacement, concrete rehabilitation on West Verona Avenue, asphalt rehabilitation near Fireman’s Park...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Dispatch: Protest activity shuts down parts of John Nolen Drive

MADISON, Wis. — Inbound John Nolen Drive is shut down Saturday afternoon due to protest activity, according to Dane County Dispatch. A dispatcher told News 3 Now the closure effects inbound John Nolen Drive from Olin Avenue. The dispatcher said the protesters had been on Olin Avenue for a while...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Wipperfurth re-elected at Dane County Cities and Villages Association

Windsor Village Board President Bob Wipperfuth was re-elected president of the Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA), leading an executive committee returning for a third year in a row. At the DCCVA's annual membership meeting on May 12, Wipperfurth was re-elected president, with Village of McFarland President Carolyn Clow...
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Marshall, WInbc15.com

140-acre Dane Co. nature conservancy unveiled with hiking trail

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials unveiled a new 140-acre nature conservancy Friday afternoon near Marshall that is now open for visitors to explore. Visitors to the Joyce M. Baer & George J. Socha Nature Conservancy can walk on the newly developed hiking trial and along the Maunesha River, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced.
Wisconsin Statex1071.com

Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin introduces dairy patch

VILLAGE OF DANE, Wis.– The Badgerland Girl Scouts introduced Wisconsin’s first dairy patch on Saturday. The dairy patch is intended to grow dairy lovers and dairy workers. It’s earned by learning about the diverse range of dairy-related professions available today. “Agriculture is so cool, and I think people, because they...
Madison, WImadison

Steven Klafka: F-35 noise not taken seriously

Dear Editor: At a recent meeting of the Dane County Airport Commission, Madison residents spoke in favor of the county resolution opposing the F-35 fighter jets proposed for Truax Field. We reminded the commission about the Air Force’s Environmental Impact Statement, which concluded that the F-35 jets would cause 2,766 people to live in areas “incompatible with residential use” and found there would be disproportionate impacts to low-income families and families of color living in neighborhoods adjacent to the base. We noted that the Air Force failed to consider the 60,000 people who live within 3 miles of Truax Field, and, of importance to the commission, the Air Force will provide no funds for noise mitigation but instead rely on the county airport to protect surrounding residents.