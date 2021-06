Chrissy Teigen has suffered yet another casualty in the fallout of nasty tweets she sent Courtney Stodden.Earlier this month, the celebrity was embroiled in controversy after American media personality Stodden claimed Teigen subjected her to horrible social media comments years ago.Stodden alleged to The Daily Beast that Teigen once “privately” messaged them telling them to “kill themselves”.Tiegen has since taken accountability for the alleged behaviour and, on Wednesday (12 May), issued an apology to Stodden, stating: “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.”She added: “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that… is nothing compared to...