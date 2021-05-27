Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

McCain in Marshalltown For State Tournament

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday opens the class 3A state golf tournament at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown with Mid-Prairie’s Dominic McCain ready to represent the Golden Hawks. McCain advanced to state with a medalist runner-up performance in Oskaloosa at last week’s district meet. He shot a career low 18-hole round of 76 to earn the bid to state. He enters the tournament ranked No. 20 individually in class 3A with a 41 average per nine holes. His 18-hole average is 80 this season. Elmwood is a par 70 course, playing at 6,148 yards from the black tees. Competitors will play full 18-hole rounds today and tomorrow to decide state champions. Action begins at 10a.m. and continues all day in Marshalltown.

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oskaloosa, IA
Sports
City
Marshalltown, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Oskaloosa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Champions#Golden State#Elmwood Country Club#The Golden Hawks#State Golf Tournament#Class 3a#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Area roundup: Boys golfers advancing to districts

WINTERSET — Postseason golf is here and Pella punched their ticket to districts after winning their sectional meet at Winterset on Friday. Pella bested Winterset by six strokes with a team score of 330. Leading the way again was Will Simpson, who added another medal to his treasure trove after...
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Bobcats withstand Wahawks at the net

A two-match headstart went a long way to assuage the fears Marshalltown High School girls’ tennis coach John Fiscus had heading into Saturday’s Class 2A Region 3 opener against Waterloo West. So did the way his team played. The Bobcats advanced through the first round of team regionals with a...
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Osky boys stun Fairfield in penalty shootout

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys soccer team hosted Fairfield Friday night at Drost Field. The Indians would use thrilling late game heroics to come out on top 2-1. The first half was highlighted by strong defense from Oskaloosa (9-6), especially out of their goalkeeper Landon Briggs. Within the first 10 minutes of the game Briggs had made four saves, one of which required him to jump and reach his arms up, barely tapping the ball that was bound for the back of the net over the top crossbar and out.
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Dean shines as Bobcats earn state berths

CEDAR RAPIDS — Thursday evening promised to be big for Marshalltown senior Deonte Dean, a big step in the progress of an athlete who missed state by less than one second in his sophomore season. While he wasn’t thrilled with his times, Dean made his mark at Kingston Stadium —...
Fort Dodge, IATimes-Republican

MHS girls get season’s first victory

FORT DODGE — Marshalltown freshman Sara Huffman had a hat trick and the Bobcat girls’ soccer squad snapped the program’s 20-match losing streak with a 5-1 rout of Fort Dodge in Friday’s CIML Iowa Conference match at Dodger Stadium. The Bobcats (1-12) won for the first time since beating Fort...
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Garcia’s hat trick lifts Bobcats

An all-senior lineup represented the Marshalltown boys’ soccer team well for the first half, but the lineup that has been clicking did them two better after the break. MHS senior forward Fernando Garcia scored all three goals, including two second-half tallies as the Bobcats beat back Fort Dodge 3-2 in Friday’s CIML Iowa Conference clash at Leonard Cole Field.
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa girls secure senior night win

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa girls soccer team hosted South Tama Thursday night at Drost Field. The Indians used strong defense and a timely second half goal to celebrate senior night with a 2-1 victory. The first half started slow with no team getting a shot up in the first 18...
Marshalltown, IA1230kfjb.com

MHS Track Qualifiers

The Marshalltown High School Boy’s Track Team will be well represented at the upcoming State Track Meet. The boys’ team qualified for 7 individual events and 4 relay events. The Bobcats are paced by Deonte Dean qualifying in 4 events (2 individual, 2 relay) and Dwight Joar qualifying in 3 events (2 individual, 1 relay). The Marshalltown High School Girls’ Track Team qualified in the 4 x 800m relay.
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Feldman’s career-low helps Bobcats to 2nd at SE Polk Invitational

PLEASANT HILL — Amber Henson finished in the top-five, Kyra Feldman carded her career-low round and the Marshalltown girls’ golf team finished second to West Des Moines Valley at Thursday’s Southeast Polk Invitational at Copper Creek Golf Club. Henson, a junior, shot a 7-over-par round of 78 to lead the...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Area roundup: Panthers win SCC golf tournament

OSKALOOSA — Knoxville and the rest of the South Central Conference boys golf teams made their way to Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa on Tuesday for the SCC Invitational. Knoxville would come out on top 14 strokes over Albia with a team score of 322. The Panthers were led by...
Marshalltown, IA1230kfjb.com

State Qualifiers

Marshalltown springer Deonte Dean earned a berth in the state track and field meet in winning both the 100 and 200-meter dashes yesterday at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Dean was also part of the state-qualifying 4 x 100-meter relay team. East Marshall’s Ellie Hull made it to state in both the...
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Marshalltown, IA1230kfjb.com

More Scores

Marshalltown finished second to Valley at the Southeast Polk Invite. Greene Count was first, West Marshall 4th at the South Hamilton invite.
Marshalltown, IAMessenger

Dodgers edged at Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN — The Fort Dodge boys soccer team came up just short against Marshalltown here Friday night, 3-2. The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead at the half, but the Bobcats rallied back with a pair of goals from Fernando Garcia, who finished with a hat trick. Josh Meier and Franco...