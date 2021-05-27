McCain in Marshalltown For State Tournament

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys soccer team hosted Fairfield Friday night at Drost Field. The Indians would use thrilling late game heroics to come out on top 2-1. The first half was highlighted by strong defense from Oskaloosa (9-6), especially out of their goalkeeper Landon Briggs. Within the first 10 minutes of the game Briggs had made four saves, one of which required him to jump and reach his arms up, barely tapping the ball that was bound for the back of the net over the top crossbar and out.