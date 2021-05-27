McCain in Marshalltown For State Tournament
Thursday opens the class 3A state golf tournament at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown with Mid-Prairie’s Dominic McCain ready to represent the Golden Hawks. McCain advanced to state with a medalist runner-up performance in Oskaloosa at last week’s district meet. He shot a career low 18-hole round of 76 to earn the bid to state. He enters the tournament ranked No. 20 individually in class 3A with a 41 average per nine holes. His 18-hole average is 80 this season. Elmwood is a par 70 course, playing at 6,148 yards from the black tees. Competitors will play full 18-hole rounds today and tomorrow to decide state champions. Action begins at 10a.m. and continues all day in Marshalltown.www.kciiradio.com