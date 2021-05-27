Cancel
Ruben Dias Identifies Man City's 'Biggest Strong Points' While Speaking Ahead of the Champions League Final Against Chelsea

By Adam Booker
CityXtra
 18 days ago

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is known to be a manager who does not like having players with big personalities in his dressing room.

Team spirit, and a sense of togetherness has always been at the forefront of his success over his managerial career.

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias believes that it is that very trait of this squad that has helped them reach a first ever Champions League final, as well as secure the Premier League title only a couple of weeks ago.

“The major thing that actually made a big difference was the way everybody understood how the collective would make the individuals come up,” Dias told The National News in an exclusive interview ahead of the squad’s trip to Porto for the Champions League final.

“You can do it the other way round: go for the individuals trying to get the collective to the end. But from the start we did it the other way: we went for the collective first and in the end the individualities they came and put us where we are,” he said.

Not only does the collective help bring success in Ruben Dias’ opinion, but it is also the different characteristics that each individual in the Manchester City squad, or coaching staff, brings to the club.

“Obviously that’s one of our biggest strong points, because we’ve got the individualities. Every single one; you just count them. But what we understood since the beginning is that together we’re so much stronger.”

He continued, "If we’re together, if everyone just gives his life for the guy next to him, we’ll be so close. That’s what happened and now we’re in the last step and we want to go through.”

Although the Champions League final is new territory for most within the Manchester City squad, and the club itself, Ruben Dias pointed out that it will be handled in the same manner as other pressure packed games that they have been apart of this season.

“Obviously the pressure around the Champions League final is always special, is always different,” Ruben Dias says.

He continued, “But if you look at it, we have all the pressure in the world every single game we play, because at the end of it all we know what we’re playing for: to reach the finals and to win the cups."

"So, it’s just a continuation of all of that. And now we’re one game away, so we’ll just need to be at our very best.”

