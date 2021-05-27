Cancel
Burlington, VT

Nalgene Outdoor names Burlington firm as agency of record

 18 days ago

Full-Service Agency Specializes in Conscious Consumer Targeting & Mission-Driven Brands. Vermont Business Magazine GURU MEDIA SOLUTIONS, a full-service marketing and creative agency with offices in Sausalito, CA, and Burlington, VT, announced its two-year Agency of Record (AOR) partnership with NALGENE OUTDOOR, one of the world's most iconic and successful makers of reusable water bottles. This is the first major signing by GURU's East Coast office since opening late last year.

Burlington, VTWCAX

Get your COVID shot at the beach

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visit the beach and get a vaccination-- that’s happening this week at North Beach in Burlington. On Thursday and Friday afternoons, beachgoers can get a Johnson & Johnson shot and catch some rays. And you get free parking if you’re heading to the clinic. It’s likely...
WCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
Vermont StateWCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
Valley News

Column: Return from N.Y. in a Vt. state of mind

My friend and neighbor Randy Coffin, long ago rode the bus from Strafford to New York City to see her future husband, The Reverend Bill, who was staying with Arthur Miller. She carried a pumpkin under her arm for making soup, and may as well have worn long braids and a handknitted sweater, for she was a Vermonter. The British songwriter Sting sings about an Englishman moving through the streets of New York, his walking cane and manners making him feel like an alien. “Be yourself no matter what they say,” he admonishes the listener.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Burlington considers lifting mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In light of new CDC guidelines on masking and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott lifting the masking requirements for vaccinated individuals in most settings, Burlington could soon be following suit. The City Council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. called by Mayor Miro Weinberger...
Vermont StateWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
Burlington, VThighlandernews.org

Getting the scoop on Ben & Jerry’s co-founder, Jerry Greenfield

For years, Ben & Jerry’s has been one of the biggest ice cream brands on the market. It was founded by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in 1978. Together, these two friends created unique ice cream flavors that everyone could enjoy from the comfort of their homes. On Tuesday, May 11, the ASPB hosted “A Scoop of Success with Jerry Greenfield” as part of their quarter for a cause theme, career and professional development. In this guest Q&A discussion, Greenfield shared some of his experiences in building a successful business.
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont Statebeckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Vermont StateAP

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

Yale University is requiring its faculty and staff to get coronavirus vaccinations before the fall term, extending a requirement already imposed for students. The private university announced the new requirement Friday. It said faculty members, staffers and academic trainees must be fully inoculated by Aug. 1, though there are provisions for exemptions for reasons based on medical conditions or religious or “strongly held” personal beliefs.
Posted by
VTDigger

PHOTOS: How Vermont built a nation-leading Covid vaccine campaign

“There has never, ever been anything so difficult, or complicated, or important as the effort that we're undertaking now,” said Chris Finley, the state’s immunization chief. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: How Vermont built a nation-leading Covid vaccine campaign.
Posted by
Sulabh Gupta

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Montpelier, Vermont

Montpelier, the capital city of Vermont is a perfect spot for a weekend getaway. It is the seat of the International Vine and Wine Fair. Montpelier is also one of the least populous state capitals in the United States. While the city is famous for attractions like Place de la Comedie, the Musee Fabre, and the medieval streets, its food scene is very often underappreciated.
Vermont StateMiddletown Press

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department can now see how old the deer was on the department's website. The tooth is used to determine the age of the deer and provides information that helps in...