Nalgene Outdoor names Burlington firm as agency of record
Full-Service Agency Specializes in Conscious Consumer Targeting & Mission-Driven Brands. Vermont Business Magazine GURU MEDIA SOLUTIONS, a full-service marketing and creative agency with offices in Sausalito, CA, and Burlington, VT, announced its two-year Agency of Record (AOR) partnership with NALGENE OUTDOOR, one of the world's most iconic and successful makers of reusable water bottles. This is the first major signing by GURU's East Coast office since opening late last year.vermontbiz.com