It's time to take a moment and thank the team that helps keep Indian Trail functioning at its highest level every day. National Public Works Week will be celebrated across the country from May 16 - 22. In recognition, the Town of Indian Trail is taking the time to thank the men and women of its Public Works Department. The team is responsible for keeping the Town's infrastructure in working order each day - maintaining the Town's buildings and grounds as well as streets, sidewalks, Indian Trail's three parks and much more. The Public Works Department also is responsible for most stormwater repairs, the Town's solid waste and recycling contract and other tasks.