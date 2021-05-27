Cancel
New Glarus, WI

Discover One of New Glarus' Hidden Gems

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1955, the Chalet of the Golden Fleece Museum has been a popular New Glarus tourist destination. Once the private home of Edwin Barlow (1885-1957), the founder of New Glarus' annual Wilhelm Tell play, this authentic recreation of a Swiss Bernese mountain chalet contains treasures that Barlow collected over 30-plus years. His collection is especially strong in traditional folk art and items celebrating Swiss history and culture. During the past month, Village of New Glarus staff and Chalet volunteers have been hard at work getting the museum ready for its 2021 Season.

