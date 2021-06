A roll call in the University Chapel last week honored 165 people whose charity earned each the right to be called “teacher” and “hero” by those who survive them. The occasion was “A Virtual Ceremony of Thanksgiving in Memory of Anatomical Donors,” held Tuesday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center as a gesture of gratitude to those “who made a gift of their bodies,” in the words of Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine.