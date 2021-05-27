Cancel
Presidential Election

Poll: 85% of Republicans still want Trump-agreeing candidates

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — As 2022 mid-term elections inch closer, a new poll says that 85% of Republicans would prefer a candidate that agrees with former President Donald Trump. The Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday, which surveyed 1,316 U.S. adults nationwide between May 18 through May 24, also found 66% of GOP voters would like to see Trump run again in 2024.

