Man City Defender 'Assessing His Options' Ahead With La Liga Switch Labelled 'Excellent Option'

By Sangam Desai
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qovDO_0aDI4jTM00

The youngster was immediately loaned out to Manchester City’s sister club Girona to gain some first team experience in Spanish football, as is the case with most of CFG’s young acquisitions.

Since then, the Brazilian has impressed everyone around him while playing for the Spanish second division side, who could now be heading back to the La Liga after a brief two-year hiatus.

Couto has made 26 appearances for Girona, assisting four times and has also scored a lone goal.

If the Catalan side are promoted back to the La Liga after their promotion play-offs in a few days, Couto will prove to be a significant factor in their success this season.

While speaking to Mundo Deportivo as the season comes to an end, the 18-year-old has admitted to being open for a return to the Spanish side next season, if they are promoted to the top-most division of Spanish football.

"If Girona go up to the First Division it would be an excellent option for me," Couto said. "I have not yet spoken with my representative, or with either of the two clubs. When the season is over there will be many options and it will be time to assess it."

Couto also spoke in brief about his first season at the club and the difficulties he had while settling down in a new atmosphere amidst the pandemic.

I arrived at Girona very badly physically, I was in Brazil doing quarantine for a long time and that is why the coach did not put me on it, it is something normal. I couldn't play at the level I'm doing now. I worked every day in the fields and in the gym to give my best version,” Couto continued.

Couto expressed his desire to constantly improve, and stressed on the need for him to put in consistent performances next season as he tries to make progress.

I'm happy with my performance, but I think I can still raise my level even more and contribute more to the team. There are games in which I have been very good but others in which not and it is something that I must improve,"

However, Couto will first come back to the Manchester when his stint with Girona comes to an end, where he will be assessed by Pep Guardiola and his staff ahead of next season and decisions about his future will be made when the two parties sit down together in the coming months.

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
68
Followers
864
Post
46K+
Views
CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

