Unite: The race to elect a new leader and why it matters

Last week I was talking to a Shadow Minister about his party's problems which he summed up with a colourful – and shrewd – analogy. 'A guy's car won't start,' he told me, 'so he calls a mechanic. The mechanic arrives and says, 'Ah, I see the problem. You're out of petrol.' The guy says, 'Oh, I thought it was the starter motor.' The mechanic says, 'No, you just need some petrol.' The guy says, 'OK. But could you still check the starter motor.' So the mechanic checks. 'Starter motor's fine. Shall I put the petrol in?' The guy says, 'No, I think I'll change the starter motor first, and see how I get on.' That guy is the Labour Party.'