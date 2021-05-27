Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

"I'll Be Honest With You...” - Ruben Dias Provides Feeling on Champions League Final Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Adam Booker
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 6 days ago

Ruben Dias, and the rest of the Manchester City squad, will travel to Porto this week to take on a resurgent Chelsea side, and the Portuguese centre-back was quick to point out the magnitude of the occasion for the Etihad club.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think I know very well what the Champions League means for the club, especially since it’s their first final,” Dias told the National in an exclusive interview.

He continued, “Because it’s my first final as well. And not just me, many others. So, we’re on the same page. The will to win it, it’s just massive.”

The young centre-back has made his mark on the Premier League this season, playing a key role in Manchester City securing the club’s third Premier League title in four seasons.

However, Ruben Dias claims that the squad has not lost its focus, and drive, with the domestic season now behind them.

“What I can say is that we want it very much. But we are conscious that it will be difficult, and we have a tough opponent in front of us. So, we will need to be at our very best to meet them.”

Chelsea have posed problems to Ruben Dias and his teammates on multiple occasions this season, knocking Manchester City out of the FA Cup in the semi-final round, as well as taking all three points off of the Etihad club in the Premier League only a couple of weeks ago.

However, the big Portuguese defender claims that those losses could serve as a reminder to not take Chelsea lightly on the day of the Champions League final.

“The biggest benefit we might take from [the losses] is knowing that we’re playing against a very good opponent, a very tough opponent. They have their qualities, we have ours. But at the end, who wants it the most will win it.

He went on to say, “And we need to be very strong in whatever we do. We need to be ourselves, we need to have the same passion we’re having since the beginning. And we’ll see. But we really want to do it.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
68
Followers
867
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Porto#Manchester City#Etihad#Portuguese#The Champions League#National#This Week#Multiple Occasions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City defender Dias hails manner of victory over PSG: We always step up

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias hailed the manner of their Champions League defeat of PSG. Dias said City were prepared for what PSG would throw at them last night, but claimed the real triumph, the real essence of this team, was on display in the second half in Paris, when they came back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead into the second leg.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Jamie Carragher raves about Manchester City 23-year-old that he loves

Jamie Carragher has admitted he “cannot believe” Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is aged just 23. Dias, who earns £115,000-a-week (Spotrac), could end up having a stunning first season at the Etihad Stadium. The Portuguese defender has already won the Carabao Cup during his first year with the club, plus...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool hero Carragher: Man City defender Dias best in Prem

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has claimed Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is the Premier League's best defender this season. The Portuguese centre-back has transformed City's defence since joining from Benfica for £62million last summer. And Carragher thinks Dias' body positioning is better than that of Reds star Virgil van Dijk.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Man City vs PSG player ratings: Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez lead hosts into Champions League final

Manchester CityEderson – 6: Perhaps put Silva under a little bit of pressure with an underarm pass in the first half. Was commanding in his box throughout, however.Kyle Walker – 6: Attacking instincts had to be suppressed for the most part here. Defensive work was perfectly adequate.John Stones – 8: Centre-back was calm, disciplined and made numerous well-timed blocks.Ruben Dias – 9: Showed leadership qualities in a vocal performance, organising the City defence well. Made two terrific headed blocks – one in each half – among many, many fine interceptions.Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7: Picked out De Bruyne with a wonderful...
Premier League90min.com

Ruben Dias' heroics against PSG epitomise his outstanding season

It's fair to say that a few eyebrows were raised this summer when Manchester City announced the signing of Ruben Dias for around £60m. For a central defender who hadn't really established himself on any sort of major stage, it seemed to be another misjudged defensive purchase. However, as we...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

John Stones and Ruben Dias are Manchester City's WONDER WALL... The Englishman has added a watchfulness to his game this season, while the Portuguese has transformed the team and looks certain to be a future captain

Of all the moments that have made up the rebirth of John Stones, one relatively rudimentary decision stands out and captures the essence of his resurgence. Manchester City held a one-goal lead at the Emirates back in February. The game was growing old and Arsenal still had a sniff of an unlikely point. City briefly found themselves under a bit of pressure.