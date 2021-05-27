Cancel
Reading Up On Racism

By Letters Editor
 12 days ago

Many thanks to Ayisha Elliott for her enlightening article “Choose Kindness” (EW 5/20) and her definition of real kindness. Three books I would recommend as especially useful in learning about my role as a white person in the white supremacist culture we all live in are Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad, So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo and My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem.

