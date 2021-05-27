Cancel
Eugene, OR

Stop Exempting Polluters

By Letters Editor
 12 days ago

Will the human herd turn in time to save itself from falling over the climate cliff?. Over the next four months we have an opportunity to influence Oregon’s regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate for an 80 percent reduction of GHGs by 2050. The Department of Environmental Quality’s current plan exempts the industry that produces 50 percent of Oregon’s climate pollution. The six fossil (mostly fracked) gas power plants in Oregon will be exempt from being counted in the emissions.

