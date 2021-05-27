Cancel
Belleville Softball Wins Over Wisconsin Heights

By Katie Pederson
postmessengerrecorder.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, May 20th, the Belleville Wildcats softball team hosted Wisconsin Heights. Belleville won the game, 3-2. "The girls were able to turn the table on the visiting team, winning their first conference game 3-2!! Sophomore pitcher Kailey Prochaska was in good form, facing just 5 batters over the minimum 18! Striking out 1 batter, walking 3 and limiting them to only 3 hits," said Coach Connie Wunschel. "Her defense also played well, only committing 1 error in the game. Catcher CC Grefsheim was a wall behind the plate doing a solid job keeping the ball in front of her."

www.postmessengerrecorder.com
