Belleville Softball Wins Over Wisconsin Heights
On Thursday, May 20th, the Belleville Wildcats softball team hosted Wisconsin Heights. Belleville won the game, 3-2. "The girls were able to turn the table on the visiting team, winning their first conference game 3-2!! Sophomore pitcher Kailey Prochaska was in good form, facing just 5 batters over the minimum 18! Striking out 1 batter, walking 3 and limiting them to only 3 hits," said Coach Connie Wunschel. "Her defense also played well, only committing 1 error in the game. Catcher CC Grefsheim was a wall behind the plate doing a solid job keeping the ball in front of her."www.postmessengerrecorder.com