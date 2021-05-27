Cancel
WWE Main Event Results (5/27): Mustafa Ali And Ricochet Battle Once More

By Jeremy Lambert
Cover picture for the article

WWE aired its latest episode of Main Event on May 27 on Hulu. The event was taping on May 24. WWE Main Event Results (5/27) - Two Out Of Three Falls: Ricochet def. Mustafa Ali, 2-1 You can find results from past episodes of Main Event at Fightful's results section.

