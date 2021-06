HOLLYWOOD—I never expected to see “General Hospital” take out two, yes, TWO villains in the same week and what I found to be one of the best weeks on “GH” in a long time people. I mean Peter August and Cyrus Renault finally received their comeuppance and it was a ton of fun to watch. For nearly 2 weeks, audiences were teased to Peter August taking a major tumble down the stairs at the hospital, resulting in a bloody mess. Well, we got the answer to who was responsible for Peter’s tumble: Finn!