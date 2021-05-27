CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madigan's Right-Hand Man Indicted For Lying To Grand Jury In ComEd Bribery Investigation

By NPR Illinois
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted former House Speaker Mike Madigan’s longtime chief of staff for lying under oath during the grand jury’s investigation of electric utility Commonwealth Edison’s admitted bribery scheme benefitting Madigan. Tim Mapes, who served as Madigan’s chief of staff from 2001 until his ouster...

