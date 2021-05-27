Cancel
Belleville, WI

Wildcats Prevail Over Vanguards

By Katie Pederson
postmessengerrecorder.com
 14 days ago

The Belleville Wildcats baseball team played at Wisconsin Heights on May 20. Belleville won the game, 3-0. Belleville’s runs were scored in the first, fifth and seventh innings. Gavin Boyum was 3x2, with 1 run, while Trevor Syse was 2x1 with 2 RBI and Owen Stoikes was 3x1 with 1...

Lake Mills, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Track and field: Lake Mills boys and girls win Raider Invitational

BELLEVILLE — Both the Lake Mills girls and boys track and field teams took first at the Raider Invitational Friday at Belleville High School. The L-Cat girls finished with 159 points, while the boys collected 211 points. The Cambridge boys earned runner-up honors with 101 points and the Blue Jay girls took seventh with 42 points.
Belleville, WIhngnews.com

Usgaard's slam lifts Cardinals past Belleville

BELLEVILLE — Cooper Usgaard’s grand slam to center in the top of the seventh rallied Marshall’s baseball team to a 7-5 Capitol South win over Belleville on Tuesday. Marshall (3-3, 2-1 in conference) trailed 5-3 entering the seventh. Cole Denniston began the winning rally with a leadoff walk and Haiden Nolden followed with a base hit up the middle. One out later, Kelby Peterson hit an infield single to load the bases and set the stage for Usgaard’s slam. He finished the game with five RBIs.
Belleville, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

RIVALS CLASH - It's Cats by 1 in Season Finale

The more things change, the more they stay the same. No, I'm not talking about COVID. Well, not entirely anyway. I'm talking here about rivalries - good old fashioned football rivalries. The Packers have the Bears; Ohio State has Michigan; and New Glarus (NGM) and Belleville have each other. It's a rivalry that has been in existence since before electricity first graced the barns of southern Wisconsin. And whether this game is played in the Spring or the Fall, nothing changes...it's the football game that is the ultimate expression of this rivalry. Always has been. Always will be.
Belleville, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Sugar River Girls Soccer Beats Cambridge-Deerfield

On Tuesday, May 4th, the Sugar River girls soccer team played their first game of the season against Cambridge-Deerfield in Belleville. Sugar River won it, 3-0. Bella Brenkman, assisted by Kirsten Krantz, scored the first goal for Sugar River. Also scoring goals in the first half were Emma Anson and Callie Smith.
Belleville, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Sugar River Track Hosts Invite at Belleville High School Track

The Sugar River track team hosted their Sugar River Invite on May 7, 2021, at the Belleville High School track. “It was a perfect day for a track meet and an awesome opportunity to finally have our athletes compete on the newly resurfaced track two years ago. This was the first time that our athletes had to compete on the new track due to spring sports shutting down last spring. Even though teams were small, all the athletes from the five schools took advantage of the day,” said Coach Willy Johnson. “Our coaching staff was pleased with the efforts our kids put forth and look forward to addressing the technical aspects of their events as we get ready for our dual and invitational portion of our season. The athletes and coaches alike are so appreciative of being able to have a season that was lost a year ago.”