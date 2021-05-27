Cancel
Eugene, OR

Starter Homes Are The Answer

By Letters Editor
eugeneweekly.com
 12 days ago

Through a powerful socioeconomic tool, the entry level starter home, children in Oregon went from growing up in poverty in second-world shanties to their children growing up in middle class standards. My Chickasaw mother grew up in a one-room dirt floor shanty. I grew up in a starter home. In...

eugeneweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Eugene, ORlcctorch.com

The Voice of a River

The Willamette Riverkeepers recently kicked off a six-week campaign called “Spring For Your River Clean up,” which began the weekend of April 24 and will conclude June 6. Spring For Your River Clean up is a call to action for locals to volunteer and help maintain the integrity of the Willamette River. Volunteers will be collecting trash, debris and clearing abandoned campsites sites along the entire 187-mile river. There are various cleaning party locations that can be found on the official Willamette Riverkeeper website.
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

Caregiver networks are available to the UO community

Two caregiving resources launched by the UO last year, the Care Provider Network and Shared Care Network, are available to help families as they look for child, elder and family care this summer due to the challenges caused by the pandemic. The UO Care Provider Network connects UO community members...
Lane County, ORKVAL

Churches in Lane County start to relax mask restrictions at Sunday services

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It was the first Sunday since the big change in mask guidance from the CDC, and local churches are already making changes. "We're gonna take the guidance of the CDC and Governor Kate Brown right now, and for those that have been fully vaccinated were not requiring them to wear a mask," said Ryan Green, the lead pastor at City First Church.
Oregon StateAntelope Valley Press

Gun sanctuaries facing court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of US counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia...
Eugene, ORKVAL

Gas in Eugene rises another 3 cents per gallon over the past week

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene gas prices have risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.29/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Gas prices in Eugene are 13.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.04/g higher than a year ago.
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Eugene Saturday Market to keep COVID-19 regulations in place for now

EUGENE, Ore. --- Even though the CDC announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most places, strict safety protocols are still enforced in places like the Eugene Satruday Market. Saturday Market staff said those protocols will be in place for at least the...
Oregon StateColumbian

Lawsuit in Oregon seeks $103M from 2 utilities over fire

A lawsuit filed on behalf of 70 landowners in the McKenzie River Valley seeks $103 million from two public utilities, Lane Electric Cooperative and Eugene Water & Electric Board, for damages arising from the Holiday Farm Fire, one of the Labor Day conflagrations that ravaged communities around the state. The...
Eugene, ORkezi.com

4J offering free, in-person summer courses for students

EUGENE, Ore. -- Students enrolled in 4J high schools for the next academic year can sign up for free summer courses taught on-site by 4J teachers, according to district officials. Currently 18 summer intensive courses are scheduled, and more courses may be added throughout the spring. The offered courses span...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Letters to the editor for Saturday, May 15: Parks levy, hospital staffers and zero-sum politics

I voted for the 2018 Eugene Parks Bond because I realized the importance of the projects identified in that measure in making our parks safer, cleaner and more accessible. But I also voted for the measure because I trusted in the integrity and professionalism of the staff of the Parks and Open Space Division to spend taxpayer money wisely. From what I have observed in our parks around town and from what I read The Register-Guard, I know I made the right choice.