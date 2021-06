SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — For most people, swimming a mile for fun, might not be all that fun. But for Jack Poulson’s 80th birthday, it’s all he wanted to do. “So far I feel good,” Poulson told Fox 47 in the middle of his mile Sunday morning. “This is kind of normal, doing 20 laps is kind of regular, doing 36 is going to be a major challenge, but yeah, so far I feel good.”