Tennessee State

Police: Tennessee officer shot man who produced weapon

Register Citizen
 18 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who produced a weapon while talking to police officers in Tennessee has been shot, authorities said. Clarksville Police officers responded early Thursday to a call and found the man in the backyard of a residence, a statement from the agency said. Officers spoke to the man with the goal of deescalating the situation, but an officer fired when the man produced a weapon, the statement said.

