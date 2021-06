I was happy to see the column about the anti war movement of 50 years ago (“Fifty Years Ago,” EW 5/13). I, too, was there and part of that movement. Much of what happened in those days has been forgotten or rewritten. The column cites just such an example of a rewrite. The piece says that according to historian Christian Appy and “other historians” the anti-war movement did not end the war, surging negative public opinion did.